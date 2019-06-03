Coroner’s office identifies man fatally shot inside east valley home

Police said a pair of brothers caught a man they didn’t know, identified as 26-year-old Balith Fard Swangin, inside their home on the 4700 block of Marnell Drive.

Police said a pair of brothers caught a man they didn’t know, identified as 26-year-old Balith Fard Swangin, inside their home on the 4700 block of Marnell Drive, near Harmon Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

A struggle ensued, and one of the brothers fired several shots at Swangin, police said. The brothers forced him out of the house before a neighbor called police. Swangin, whose address is unknown, died later that day of multiple gunshot wounds at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

The shooter has not been charged. Suspected cases of self-defense shootings are referred to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

