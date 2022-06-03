Couple arrested after shooting leaves 4 hurt in south Las Vegas

Jeff Saunders, 51, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, and his wife, Latasha Broom, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A husband and wife were arrested after a domestic dispute escalated to a shooting that left four people injured over the weekend in south Las Vegas.

Jeff Saunders, 51, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, and his wife, Latasha Broom, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, during a dispute in a street involving six people, including Saunders’ stepdaughter and her boyfriend, Saunders arrived and started shooting near Snow Bank Lane and Peachtree Hill Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Saunders shot one woman 11 times, and she had injuries to her legs, pelvis, lower abdomen and chest. Another woman was struck eight times and had injuries to her chest, back, buttocks and legs, according to the report.

Saunders and another woman were each struck once by gunfire.

Video surveillance captured Saunders shooting one woman at close range and walking back after she was on the ground “in what appears to be an attempt to execute her,” according to the report.

The three victims, Saunders and Broom ended up at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus where police interviewed them, according to the report.

Broom initially was armed with a handgun, which Saunders took from her prior to the shooting. The two women shot multiple times needed emergency surgery to survive, according to the report.

Saunders and Broom are due in court on June 15, jail records show.

As of late Thursday, Saunders remained in custody on $100,000 bail while Broom posted bail on Sunday, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.