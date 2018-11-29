Couple return to Las Vegas home, find man rifling through car

A man and his wife arrived Tuesday night to their home in central Las Vegas where they stumbled on a man rummaging through their car.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his 20s pointed a handgun and shot it in the air when the owner of the car in the 1600 block of Becke Circle confronted him, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

It’s not known if the man got away with anything or if there was any property damage, Gordon said. The would-be thief got into the passenger side of a four-dour sedan, driven by a woman and took off westbound on Oakey Boulevard.

Gordon said there were no injuries and that Metro detectives took over the investigation.