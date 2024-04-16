Details revealed in lengthy barricade situation in Henderson

Henderson police gave a timeline of the weekend police standoff after the suspect in the standoff was found dead.

A standoff between police and an “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” began Friday, April 12, 2024, in Henderson. Police found the suspect dead Sunday morning. (Photo provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police stand in front of a Henderson home on on Sunday, April 14, 2024, where a multi-day shootout between police and “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” occurred. The standoff, began on Friday, April 11, and ended Sunday morning after the suspect was found dead. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police stand in front of a Henderson home on on Sunday, April 14, 2024, where a multi-day shootout between police and “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” occurred. The standoff, began on Friday, April 11, and ended Sunday morning after the suspect was found dead. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department gave a timeline of the multiday police standoff that ended Sunday with a person found dead.

Police said in a news release Monday that the suspect barricaded inside a home for nearly two days was connected to a violent felony case and was “armed and making suicidal statements, refusing to surrender.”

On Friday, the first day of the standoff, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home after SWAT and the crisis negotiations team arrived.

On Saturday around 8:45 a.m., SWAT entered the home where the suspect shot several rounds. An officer returned fire, but the suspect was not hit and no officers were injured.

It was the first officer-involved shooting for the department in 2024, police said.

Police said Monday that the officer who shot at the suspect was Officer Taylor Young, who has worked for the department since 2017. Young has been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy.

All officers after the exchange of fire left the home, and negotiations continued for several hours until 12:45 a.m. Sunday when the suspect was found dead.

Police did not share the person’s identity, and said a name and cause of death would be shared by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Review-Journal reported Sunday that several neighbors heard police call the suspect Trevor during negotiations. The home was also significantly damaged during the standoff, with a segment of the home facing East Galleria Drive missing.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.