Downtown Las Vegas shooting involves police trying to arrest suspect
Las Vegas police are working to arrest a person after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas.
Officers fired at a person on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
No officers were injured, and police were still working to detain the person as of 1:15 a.m., police said.
Officers had blocked off Eastern just after the freeway entrance.
