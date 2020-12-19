39°F
Shootings

Downtown Las Vegas shooting involves police trying to arrest suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2020 - 1:33 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are working to arrest a person after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers fired at a person on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No officers were injured, and police were still working to detain the person as of 1:15 a.m., police said.

Officers had blocked off Eastern just after the freeway entrance.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

