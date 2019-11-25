East Lake Mead closed from Nellis to Lamb for investigation

Police are investigating a vehicle accident in the northeast valley early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

East Lake Mead Boulevard is closed in both directions from Lamb (on the west) to Nellis Boulevards (on the east). The incident, which occurred about 5:30 a.m., appears centered on North Lamont Street.

The Metropolitan Police Department watch commander has been contacted for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

