Ex-boyfriend faces charges in northeast valley shooting

A woman called police on her ex-boyfriend, who had twice come to a northeastern valley apartment complex and threatened to shoot her, before he came back a third time and shot her, an arrest report shows.

The report accuses Ricky Italous Nelson of shooting her about 2:10 p.m. Saturday on the 4700 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard. Detectives said she called the police on him twice prior to the Saturday shooting but he was gone before police arrived each time.

Nelson, 29, faces three attempted murder charges in the incident. He was jailed in Clark County Detention Center, where he remained Wednesday morning. Bail was set at $150,000.

Metropolitan Police Department said Nelson called her and told her to come outside an apartment. She walked out with two other women. Nelson, still on the phone with his ex-girlfriend, told her to “look” before they turned and saw him standing behind a car north of the complex, the report said. Detectives said he shot a few times in the women’s direction, hitting his ex-girlfriend once in the back.

The woman was treated and released from University Medical Center.

The report said Nelson changed his story several times during an interview with police. Detectives said he told police he and the woman often fight over their child, but was otherwise uncooperative answering their questions.

