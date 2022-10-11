87°F
Henderson police fire shots in southeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2022 - 1:29 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a police shooting Tuesday near the southeast side of the city.

Investigators were at the scene near East Paradise Hills and College drives, according to an early afternoon Twitter post from the Henderson Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

