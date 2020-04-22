Henderson police ID pair of officers in fatal shooting

Officers Alejandro Alcantara and Conrad Lillegard were placed on administrative leave after Sunday night’s shooting.

Henderson Police Department (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Police Department has identified the two officers from last weekend’s police shooting.

Officers Alejandro Alcantara and Conrad Lillegard were placed on administrative leave after Sunday night’s shooting. They have been with the department since 2016, according to a Tuesday night release.

The officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2200 block of Galindo Court, police said. They found a man with a gun who refused to comply with their orders, police said, and the officers shot him.

Additional officers attempted to provide life-saving measures, but the man died. It was the department’s second shooting this year.

