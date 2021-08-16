Henderson police investigate fatal shooting

The shooting was reported just after noon, Henderson police said.

Henderson police investigate a fatal shooting on the 500 block of Chelsea Drive on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported just after noon, Henderson police said. In response, officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Chelsea Drive, near Sunset Road and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard.

Police determined that one person who had been shot was taken to a hospital, where that person was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said Monday afternoon.

No further details were immediately released.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person who died once relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.