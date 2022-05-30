82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Henderson police report shooting, injuring man

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2022 - 10:27 am
 
Updated May 30, 2022 - 3:09 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police shot a man while investigating a report of a person breaking into vehicles in the city early Monday.

Police said in a press release that they were called at 7 a.m. to the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near South Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway, for a report of “a suspicious person.”

While officers were on their way to the scene, the person who called police told dispatchers the man was trying to get into parked vehicles. Police arrived and started to chase the man on foot.

“The male suspect produced what appeared to be a black handgun resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” the release stated.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive. No officers were injured.

“Preliminarily, the investigation suggests the weapon produced was a replica BB gun,” police said. “However, further investigation is needed to confirm the capability of the suspected weapon.”

Police said the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Their names were expected to be released 48 hours after the shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
7 hospitalized in shooting that shuts down US 95 in Henderson
7 hospitalized in shooting that shuts down US 95 in Henderson
2
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
3
Nicole Kidman joins Keith Urban in Caesars Palace show
Nicole Kidman joins Keith Urban in Caesars Palace show
4
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
5
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a n ...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas governor’s shooting briefing
By Acacia Coronado and Sara Burnett The Associated Press

“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Greg Abbott for governor said Wednesday. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.

 
19 children killed in Texas school rampage
By Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills The Associated Press

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said.