Henderson police report shooting, injuring man

A suspect who reportedly was breaking into cars was taken to a hospital.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police shot a man while investigating a report of a person breaking into vehicles in the city early Monday.

Police said in a press release that they were called at 7 a.m. to the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near South Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway, for a report of “a suspicious person.”

While officers were on their way to the scene, the person who called police told dispatchers the man was trying to get into parked vehicles. Police arrived and started to chase the man on foot.

“The male suspect produced what appeared to be a black handgun resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” the release stated.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive. No officers were injured.

“Preliminarily, the investigation suggests the weapon produced was a replica BB gun,” police said. “However, further investigation is needed to confirm the capability of the suspected weapon.”

Police said the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Their names were expected to be released 48 hours after the shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.