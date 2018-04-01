Home invasion suspect captured after shooting, chase in Las Vegas

A home invasion suspect led officers on a car chase Saturday afternoon and crashed into two vehicles, injuring himself and two others, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. to the 4300 block of West Bonanza Road for reports of a shooting inside of a home, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said. A man entered an occupied home and fired a shot, although no one inside was struck.

The man ran as police arrived, Romane said. Officers chased the man on foot and set up a perimeter to contain him.

At some point, he stole a car and led police on a chase, Romane said. Officers on the ground backed off as a Metro chopper began to follow the stolen car.

He then crashed the stolen car into at least two vehicles near Oakey and Valley View boulevards, Romane said. Two people inside the vehicles were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The man again tried to run but police caught him, Romane said. He, too, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The intersection of Oakey and Valley View was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

