Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at an eastern valley intersection Tuesday.

About 1:15 p.m., police were notified of a possible hit-and-run crash at Brittlewood Avenue and Lamoille Circle, near East Russell and South Pecos roads, where a man was seen bleeding in the roadway, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield. When officers arrived, they discovered the man had been shot at least once.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

