IDs of officers involved in shooting released

Philippe Dinh, Oscar Nuno-Reynoso and Kyle Corso have been named, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Dinh, 29, has been Metro since 2021. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

Nuno-Reynoso, 22, has been with Metro since 2022. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

Corso, 34, has been with Metro since 2021. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

All have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

