Las Vegas man charged with attempted murder after shooting

Shaquille Pearson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend multiple times Sunday at an apartment in the central valley.

Shaquille Pearson, 24, was arrested by Las Vegas police in the 2:18 p.m. shooting at an apartment in the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive, near North Rancho and South Decatur boulevards. An arrest report for Pearson states his ex-girlfriend told police she was bringing her child in common with Pearson to his apartment that day per Pearson’s request so he could see the child on Easter.

Police said the girlfriend and her new boyfriend went to Pearson’s apartment also with the intention of the two men talking “out their problems.” Police said an investigation showed the two men spoke briefly, the boyfriend entered the apartment, and shots rang out. The boyfriend was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was described by police shortly after the shooting as being in “critical but stable” condition.

Pearson was arrested at the scene. The arrest report for Pearson stated he told a police dispatcher that he shot the man after the individual entered his apartment with a knife. However, Pearson declined to speak with investigators. Police said they did find a large fixed-blade knife and sheath in front of the apartment.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a criminal complaint in the case has been filed charging Pearson with a single count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. The court records also indicate Pearson has posted bail of $25,000. He was released from custody on high-level electronic monitoring. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.

