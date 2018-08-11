Las Vegas officer involved in shooting of stabbing suspect ID’d

Las Vegas police have named the officer who shot and fatally wounded a man found stabbing a woman at a southeast valley apartment complex Wednesday night.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near an apartment complex in the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Sergeant Daniella Cino, 34, fired two rounds at William Fuller, 30, who had allegedly pinned a woman to the ground and stabbed her repeatedly around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Fuller was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

Cino is assigned to the Community Policing Division’s Southeast Area Command and has worked with the Metropolitan Police Department since January 2007.

Police received multiple reports of a man stabbing a woman at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue, police said. Cino responded to the scene alone and found the man.

She ordered Fuller to get off the woman and drop the knife several times, but he stood up and charged the sergeant with the knife still in hand before being shot, police said.

Fuller’s official cause of death was still pending from the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Friday. Cino was not hurt during the incident, police said.

Fuller’s death marks the 14th officer-involved shooting Metro has investigated this year. Wednesday’s shooting was also the fourth time police shot at suspects in a five-day span.

Cino has been placed on routine paid administrative lead pending a review of the shooting, police said.

