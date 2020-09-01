Las Vegas police ID 2 officers who fired at man

Las Vegas police have identified two officers who shot at a man after he fired at them early Sunday in the northwest valley. No one was injured during the gunfire.

Police presence near the intersection of Grand Teton Drive and El Capitan Way near the site of an officer-involved shooting Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, on the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have identified two officers who shot at a man after he fired at them early Sunday in the northwest valley.

The officers were 30-year-old Michael Hennessey and 36-year-old Eric Wennerberg. No one was injured during the gunfire, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue, near West Grand Teton Drive and North El Capitan Way, after receiving a report of a suicidal person, according to department records. The caller said that her ex-boyfriend wanted to kill himself, Capt. Nichole Splinter told reporters near the scene Sunday.

When officers arrived, they saw the man enter a vehicle and drive to the intersection of El Capitan and Grand Teton, where he stopped, Metro said. The man got out of the vehicle with a handgun and shot several times at police.

The officers then shot at the man, who ran away. He was arrested about three hours later, Metro said.

Hennessey has worked for Metro since 2016, and Wennerberg has been employed since 2018. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.