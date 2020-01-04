Las Vegas police identify officer who shot at 93-year-old

The Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday identified the officer who shot at a 93-year-old man Thursday in the west valley. The officer is Ronald Hornyak, 45.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday identified the officer who shot at a 93-year-old man Thursday in the west valley.

The officer is Ronald Hornyak, 45, who has been employed by the department since August 2005, police said in a statement. He’s assigned to the Spring Valley Area Command.

Hornyak has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, the department said.

Police were called Thursday morning to Vista del Valle apartments at the 4000 block of West Viking Road after receiving a report of an irate resident.

Robert Thomas, 93, allegedly shot a maintenance employee, who was then transported to University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, police said Thursday. Officers fired one shot at Thomas. The maintenance worker was expected to survive, police said.

Thomas was booked Thursday into Clark County Detention Center and is being held on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, carrying and concealing a weapon without a permit, burglary while in possession of a gun and discharging a gun in an occupied structure, according to court records. His bond is set at $25,000.

It was the first officer-involved shooting in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

