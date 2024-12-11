Las Vegas police identify officer who shot, killed man at hotel

Police have released the identity of the officer who shot and killed a man they say was suicidal and charged at them Sunday night at a Las Vegas hotel.

New video shows Metro officer at Durham’s home a day before shooting him

Police have released the identity of the officer who shot and killed a man they say was suicidal and charged at them Sunday at a Las Vegas hotel.

Zachary Adam, 45, has been employed with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2006, according to a Metro news release. He is assigned to the Tactical Operations Division, Special Operations Bureau and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday at a hotel in the 9700 block on Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said.

Police received a report of a suicidal man in a hotel room, according to Metro. Security tried to check on him but received no response, and when they attempted to enter the room, they heard what sounded like the racking of a gun.

Police said they tried to negotiate with the man, but after several hours, he exited the room armed with a long gun. Officers told him to drop the gun, but he charged and an officer shot him.

Officers “rendered aid,” but the man was pronounced dead.

This is the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2024.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.