Las Vegas police investigate man shooting at vehicle

A man opened fire at a vehicle parked on the street near his home Tuesday in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police work the scene of a shooting incident in the 8800 block of Brescia Drive on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Just before noon, a man left his house in the 8800 block of Brescia Drive and shot at least once at the parked vehicle, near West Charleston Boulevard and South Durango Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting called police. Officers surrounded the man’s house but were unable to make contact with anyone.

No victims were located, police said. No impacts or shell casings were found at the scene.

