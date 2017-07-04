ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate man shooting at vehicle

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2017 - 2:21 pm
 

A man shot at a vehicle parked on the street near his home Tuesday in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Just before noon, a man left his house in the 8800 block of Brescia Drive and shot at least once at the parked vehicle, near West Charleston Boulevard and South Durango Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting called police. Officers surrounded the man’s house but were unable to make contact with anyone.

No victims were located, police said. No impacts or shell casings were found at the scene.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
