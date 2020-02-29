Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting near truck stop

A person was found with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon near a truck stop in the northeastern valley.

The Love's Travel Stop along Interstate 15 at Apex Great Basin Way (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting near a truck stop in the northeastern valley.

Police said a person was found with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon in the 12000 block of Apex Great Basin Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane. Police were called at about 4:09 p.m., Romane said.

The person died at the scene, Romane said. No one was in custody and homicide detectives were responding to the scene, Romane said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

