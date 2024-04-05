45°F
Las Vegas police: Man says he shot at person stealing his motorcycle

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 6:43 am
 

Police are investigating a situation Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after a man reported firing his gun at someone who was actively stealing his motorcycle.

The call came in just after 2:45 a.m. at the 4200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Garcia.

The person who took the motorcycle hit several parked cars as he fled the area, Garcia said.

Detectives are on scene conducting the investigation.

No injuries were reported, Garcia said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
