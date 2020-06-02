Las Vegas police officer among 2 people shot after Black Lives Matter protest

A Las Vegas police officer was one of two people shot late Monday in separate shootings following a Black Lives Matter protest.

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy Las Vegas police presence can be seen outside Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Regional Transportation Center camera)

A Las Vegas police officer was one of two people shot late Monday in separate shootings following a Black Lives Matter protest, authorities said.

An officer was shot on the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Circus Circus, and there was an officer-involved shooting near the 300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said a marshal rendered aid to the victim of the officer-involved shooting. The Metropolitan Police Department did not provide any additional information.

Metro’s Bolden Area Command tweeted shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday: “In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community. Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

