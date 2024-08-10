Las Vegas police officers who shot knife-wielding suspect ID’d

The shooting took place near the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road on Thursday morning.

Las Vegas officers shoot knife-wielding man who charged at them, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the identities of the officers involved in the shooting of a knife-wielding man Thursday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

Officer Jeremy Johnson, 32, has been with Metro since 2019. Officer Jacobo Solis, 22, has been with Metro since 2023. Officer Andrew Collins, 39, has been with Metro since 2019, and Officer Dominick Nelson, 26, has been with Metro since 2023. All are assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Convention Center Area Command.

According to police, at 4:34 a.m., officers were at another incident near East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road when a vehicle pulled up to the officers.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, who was armed with a knife, immediately stepped out of the vehicle and charged at the officers.

The man held the knife over his head and challenged officers, Captain Kurt McKenzie said at a briefing.

Police said the officers gave commands to the person to drop the knife, but he charged, causing the officers to shoot him.

Medical personnel responded and the suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

The officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.