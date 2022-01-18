Las Vegas police officers who wounded suspect in shootout identified
The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday identified two officers who opened fire last week during a shootout with a man south of the Strip.
Police have not identified the suspect, whom they said was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The officers who fired their guns were identified as Zachary Falldorf, 32, and Dominic Lee, 37.
A woman called police seeking help shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 6100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, north of Sunset Road.
When officers arrived, a man got out of a vehicle and started shooting at them, police said.
The officers returned fire, hitting the man, who was taken into custody following a foot chase, police said. Police said there was a relationship between the woman and the gunman, but provided no details.
This was the third shooting by Metro officers in 2022.
