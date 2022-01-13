Suspect in custody after police shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard

The public is being advised to avoid the 6100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard after an officer involved shooting Wednesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a police shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

