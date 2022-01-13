47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Suspect in custody after police shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 11:20 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2022 - 11:22 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a police shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
2
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
3
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
4
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
5
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
Raiders report: Aaron Rodgers has high praise for Derek Carr
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST