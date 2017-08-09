Las Vegas police release footage of officer shooting naked man — VIDEO

Las Vegas police released footage Tuesday of an officer shooting a naked man outside a southeast valley church last weekend.

Police said Jason David Funke, 25, initially complied with officer commands to drop his gun and raise his hands after they responded at about 11 a.m. Saturday to Life Springs Christian Church, 2075 E. Warm Springs Road.

Funke then began walking toward a group of officers, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said. When he was about 10 feet from the group, the officers told him to get on the ground. Fasulo said Funke took off running from officers toward his gun.

Body camera footage shows Funke walking away from officers for a few steps, and then running as a police dog was released and officers started to chase him.

The dog bit an officer’s belt instead of chasing Funke. Officer Mark Hatten fired one round with a rifle, hitting Funke in the upper shoulder within 8 yards of the dropped gun, Fasulo said.

Fasulo said police dogs go through intense training around loud noises, but the animals can be unpredictable. In this case, the dog was distracted by the officer who was closer than Funke, Fasulo said.

Funke was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, Fasulo said. He is in custody and faces gross misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon at a school or child-care property and indecent exposure, Fasulo said.

Fasulo said Funke has no criminal history and has faced issues with depression and suicidal thoughts in the past.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.