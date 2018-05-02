Las Vegas police release some Oct. 1 body camera footage – VIDEO

Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Wednesday that depicts the moment officers breached the Oct. 1 gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite.

The clips come from two different canine officers, Sgt. Joshua Bitsko and David Newton, police said. The first officer to breach the first room, Levi Hancock, did not activate his body camera.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced Tuesday that the clips were part of many that would be released over the next several months in compliance with a court order. He estimated that the next batch of records would be released in two weeks.

It is unclear why Hancock did not activate his body camera. The SWAT officer has been with Metro since January 2001, according to department records.

Bitsko has been with Metro since August 2000, and Newton has been on the force since August 1996.

In the days after the tragedy, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations requested all body camera footage and 911 calls from the mass shooting. The department denied the request, and a court battle ensued.

A Clark County district judge ruled in February that the records should be released. He gave Metro 30 days to comply. But Metro contested, saying it would take much longer to produce the records and argued it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In March, the same judge gave Metro a total of six months to fulfill the request, but ordered the department to immediately begin releasing the records on a “rolling basis.” The judge also ruled that the department could not charge journalists exorbitant fees to produce the records.

Metro appealed with a different district judge, then to the Nevada Supreme Court. On Friday, a Supreme Court decision compelled Metro to begin releasing the footage and audio.

By comparison, authorities in Florida released 911 calls from the Parkland high school shooting less than a month after the Feb. 14 tragedy.

In January, the Review-Journal and other media organizations successfully sued for the release of search warrant and autopsy records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

