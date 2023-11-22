58°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police seek vehicle in apparent road rage killing

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 9:37 am
 
Police are asking the public for help identifying a white sedan connected to a homicide near Escondido Street and Cactus Avenue. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down information about a possible road rage killing in the southeastern valley late last month.

Police were called to Escondido Street and Cactus Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 29. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a blue Kia Sportage, according to a news release. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died “days later,” police said.

Police said the victim was driving north on Escondido, following a white, four-door sedan as shots were heard.

Homicide detectives need help identifying the sedan, the release stated.

As part of the news release, police provided a 48-second video compilation, portions of which were blurred, in which a dark SUV briefly followed the sedan before the two vehicles continued side by side along the roadway.

What appears to be a flash between the two vehicles could be seen about halfway into the video before the SUV slowed and turned slightly to the right. The end of the video showed screen shots of the sedan from various angles.

