Las Vegas police shoot, kill man wanted for attempted murder

Emergency vehicles respond to a shooting near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road in Las Vegas on Jan. 24, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man wanted for attempted murder was fatally shot by Las Vegas police Thursday night after he holed up inside a south valley home for hours, eventually exchanging gunfire with officers, who killed him.

The shooting at a home in the 400 block of Macbrey Drive happened about 9 p.m, after the man barricaded himself in the home, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jaime Prosser said at the scene early Friday morning. Detectives were attempting to arrest the man, who had “multiple violent felony warrants,” before the barricade in a neighborhood near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road.

“Officers returned fire after the suspect began firing upon them,” she said.

The man was inside the home for about four-and-a-half hours before he shot at officers, Prosser said. It’s unclear if he was alone or whether he lived at the residence.

The man died at the scene, she said.

Officers called a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to attempt to arrest the man during the barricade, Prosser said. Information about his warrants, including one for attempted murder, was not available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

This is the first Metro officer-involved shooting this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records. North Las Vegas police officers were also involved in a shooting for the first time this year on Monday, when officers fatally shot a man suspected of killing a woman and hiding her body underneath his bed, as well as the sexual assault and kidnapping of a second woman.

Metro will identify the officers involved in Thursday’s shooting in 48 hours, and further details will be released within 72 hours, per the department’s policy.

