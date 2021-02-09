Las Vegas police surround man who fired rounds at officers
A man who has fired rounds at Las Vegas police officers is barricaded inside a southeast valley apartment.
“At this point it is still a very dynamic incident,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Sasha Larkin said. “The apartment is surrounded and the male is still inside the apartment with unknown injuries.”
The ongoing incident at Milan Apartment Townhomes complex, located at 875 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., started about 9:50 a.m. as a “domestic disturbance” call, Larkin said at the scene.
Arriving officers found a woman on the second-floor landing of an apartment, and called for her to come toward them.
“As they did, the male half came out the door and fired a round,” Larkin said.
Officers immediately returned fire, Larkin said. The man went back inside the apartment and the woman, who was not injured, was safely moved out of the area.
A short time later, the man began firing more rounds at officers from a window. Officers again returned fire, Larkin said.
“It is unknown at this point if the suspect was hit by any rounds,” she said.
Larkin did not mention any officer injuries during a brief news conference on the incident.
As the incident began to unfold, people in nearby apartments were evacuated, including Jayvion Jones, 15.
While speaking to his father and the Review-Journal over a video call, the boy said he was at home in his kitchen at the apartment complex when he heard three loud bangs from upstairs.
After he heard the bangs, an officer pounded on his door. He was being evacuated to a nearby school as he spoke with his dad, who rushed off to meet the boy.
Shortly after a news conference on the incident, black smoke was seen rising from the apartment complex. Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
