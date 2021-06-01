Man, 28, shot to death in central Las Vegas

A person shot to death Wednesday as he walked near a central Las Vegas convenience store has been identified as a 28-year-old man.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Salomon Velazquez-Garcia died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

The homicide happened adjacent to a 7-Eleven convenience store at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road just after 7 a.m Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Velazquez-Garcia was shot as he walked on 11th Street, just a short distance from the store.

“At some point there was an altercation,” Spencer said. “We don’t know if he had an altercation with a person on foot or if it was a person in a vehicle. We are still trying to determine that. We are in the process of canvassing the area to find witnesses, and we are also trying to locate any surveillance video.”

A convenience store clerk called 911 to report the shooting. Velazquez-Garcia was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, Spencer said.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.