Man accused of attempted murder after barricade situation

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man has been accused of attempted murder after a barricade situation Saturday afternoon in the northwestern valley.

Metropolitan Police Department documents identified Michael Frensley, 29, as a suspect in the “domestic-related incident” in the area of Rebecca Road and West El Campo Grande Avenue, near West Tropical Parkway. Frensley was booked into Clark County Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder, as well as counts of domestic battery by strangulation and resisting an officer.

Metro responded about 1:45 p.m. to the incident, which police said involved his wife. He was alone in the residence when police arrived.

At least two shots were fired inside the house, Metro said.

The man was taken into custody about 8 p.m. and transported to University Medical Center for a self-inflicted gunshot graze.

