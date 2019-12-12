Man accused of firing gun at off-duty Metro officer a fugitive

A man accused of firing a gun at an off-duty officer Tuesday on Interstate 15 is facing three felony charges, and authorities said he is a fugitive from another state.

The man accused of firing a gun at an off-duty officer during a “road rage incident” on Tuesday afternoon also had an arrest warrant out of Florida, accoridng to an arrest report.

Clark County Detention Center booking records show Dwight Delancy, 21, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, and discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area.

Metropolitan police said at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer was driving on Blue Diamond Road near I-15 when a driver attempted to cut him off. The other driver then pulled up next to the officer’s driver-side window and shot at him several times before speeding off and rear-ending another car, Lt. Jose Hernandez said on Tuesday.

According to Delancy’s arrest report, the officer and Delancy became angry with each other after turning onto Blue Diamond Road from Las Vegas Boulevard. Delancy told police that the off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer “tried to run him off the road” during the turn, and then made “threatening hand gestures” at him.

The officer was only identified as “J. Roman” in the report, but the nonprofit website Transparent NV lists a Jose Roman employed as a Metro police officer, the only officer whose initials matched the officer in the report. Records on the website for Jose Roman date back to 2009.

Delancy told police he thought Roman was “trying to start a fight,” so he fired his gun into the air “as a way of warning Roman,” the report said.

After Delancy fired at Roman, he drove off through “heavy traffic” and crashed into another car, Hernandez said Tuesday. According to the report, Roman got his gun from his truck, caught up to Delancy at the crash and held Delancy at gunpoint until a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper arrived.

One of the Metro officers called to the scene said that after the crash, Delancy said he “thought Roman was a gangster so he pulled out his firearm and shot at him,” the report said.

Delancy and the driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officers who arrived at the scene handcuffed Delancy and Roman, until one of the officers found Roman’s identification card and told a trooper to take the handcuffs off him, the report said.

Roman told officers that after turning onto Blue Diamond Road, a vehicle on his left was driving next to him, and Roman thought he was trying to get over. Roman said Delancy was “waving his arms in an animated fashion and appeared to be screaming something,” the report said.

“Officer Roman believed it was a road rage incident and the driver was angry with him, and he responded with the same, gesturing with his hands in a ‘f— you’ fashion,” the report said.

Roman told police Delancy pointed the gun “directly at him” and fired up to five times, the report said.

Police on Tuesday night only found one expended cartridge case at the scene of the shooting. No bullet holes were found on Roman’s car.

Court records show Delancy also was detained because he is a “fugitive from justice.” According to his arrest report, he had a warrant out of Broward County, Florida.

Further details about Delancy’s Florida arrest warrant was not immediately available.

Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said in an email Thursday that Delancy remained hospitalized. He was not granted bail, according to court records.

He was scheduled to appear on the fugitive warrant in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning, and to appear in the shooting case on Friday morning.

