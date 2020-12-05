Man arrested, accused of firing 244 rounds at Pahrump deputies

A 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in Pahrump after officials said 244 rounds were fired at Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Steve Burson (Nye County Sheriff)

(Nye County Sheriff via Twitter)

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to 3200 block of Kings Way after a neighbor reported hearing gunfire and that a bullet came through the trees and almost hit someone, according to a video statement from the sheriff’s office on Friday.

Deputies were “immediately taking gunfire,” Sgt. Ann Horak said. “Deputies were pinned down from active gunfire.”

Ny County sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven Burson and found rifles, guns, casings, binoculars and bullet holes inside the house he was in.

Burson was previously convicted on felony charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, Horak said.

Investigators believe 244 rounds were fired at deputies, according to the video statement. Burson was arrested on suspicion of discharging a gun within a structure, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person, attempted murder and three counts possession by prohibited person.

