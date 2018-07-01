Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas

A man was arrested on two charges following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in the east valley, Las Vegas police records show.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate an officer-involved shooting early Friday, June 30, 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jail and bookings records indicate Jessie Murillo, 35, was jailed Friday in Clark County Detention Center on counts of a driver disobeying a police officer resulting in death or bodily harm and assault of a protected person with a deadly weapon. He also faces a stolen vehicle charge in a separate case, jail records show.

The records link Murillo to an incident Friday in which a Metropolitan Police Department officer fired once at a man running from a traffic stop. An officer tried to pull over a black Dodge Durango with license plates belonging to another vehicle near Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway, Metro Capt. Jamie Prosser said Friday morning.

The driver fled north on Lamb Boulevard and crossed into the southbound lanes, nearly crashing into other vehicles, said Prosser, who is with Metro’s Bureau of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing.

A man got out of the car at Lamb and St. Louis Avenue and fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase through a neighborhood. As the man climbed over a wall on the 4100 block of St. Louis, he turned back toward the officer with an object in his hand, and the officer fired a single shot, police said.

The man, who wasn’t injured, continued over the wall and was soon arrested. Prosser said she could not confirm if the man had a weapon in his possession.

Metro will identify the officer who shot his gun 48 hours after the shooting. The incident marks Metro’s ninth officer-involved shooting this year.

