Man charged with attempted murder following parking lot shooting

Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in a central Las Vegas parking lot late Sunday.

Roman McKee-Roberts, 18, was taken into custody Monday on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and discharging a gun within a prohibited area, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Records show McKee-Roberts is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center.

Police said the shooting happened about 7 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 901 N. Rancho Drive, near Washington Avenue. One man, who was in a car, shot at two other men in the parking lot. One of the men returned fire.

During the exchange, another man — who police said appeared to be homeless — was injured in the crossfire. He was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No other details were available Monday, as McKee-Roberts’ arrest report had not been released.

