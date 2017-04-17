Man critical, North Las Vegas police investigate shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in North Las Vegas Sunday night.

North Las Vegas Police Department was called to the 1800 block of West Gowan Road, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. on a shooting call, public information officer Ann Cavaricci said.

Officers found a man shot an unknown number of times. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Police hadn’t made any arrests as of 11 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

