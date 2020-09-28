Man critically hurt in Las Vegas Strip shooting; lockdown at Flamingo

Police are investigating a shooting on the Strip late Sunday night. A Flamingo visitor told the Review-Journal that the casino was in a lockdown early Monday morning.

Visitors wait in a line during a lockdown at the Flamingo on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Andrew Schilinski)

Las Vegas police secure an area during a lockdown inside the Flamingo on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Andrew Schilinski)

Lt. David Gordon said a man “was involved in an altercation” with five to 10 men around 11 p.m. on the sidewalk on the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“At some point during the altercation, a male suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the upper torso,” Gordon said. “After the shooting, the group of males ran north, then east.”

The suspect was outstanding as of 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital in “critical, but stable condition,” Gordon said.

Andrew Schilinski, who is visiting from Florida and staying at the Flamingo, said the casino had been on lockdown since about 11 p.m.

“No one can exit the hotel or get to their rooms. The elevators and stairwells are locked down,” he said, adding that by 2:30 a.m., he’d been standing in line for three hours waiting to get upstairs.

Schilinski said police were blocking the elevator bays to prevent people from going upstairs from just after 11 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. There were a few hundred people waiting for the elevators when police starting letting people upstairs in “a free-for-all as everyone pushed and shoved and crowded into the elevators,” he said.

“COVID social distancing is out the window,” he said. “It’s an absolute mess.”

Traffic cameras from the Regional Transportation Commission show at least five patrol cars lined up along Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of the Flamingo, around 2:30 a.m.

Last week, Las Vegas police reported that overall violent crime is up less than 1 percent in 2020 on the Strip and adjacent areas, but aggravated assaults are up 29 percent year to date.

