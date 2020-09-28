73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Shootings

Man critically hurt in Las Vegas Strip shooting; lockdown at Flamingo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 12:18 am
 
Updated September 28, 2020 - 2:41 am

Police are investigating a shooting on the Strip late Sunday night.

Lt. David Gordon said a man “was involved in an altercation” with five to 10 men around 11 p.m. on the sidewalk on the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“At some point during the altercation, a male suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the upper torso,” Gordon said. “After the shooting, the group of males ran north, then east.”

The suspect was outstanding as of 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital in “critical, but stable condition,” Gordon said.

Andrew Schilinski, who is visiting from Florida and staying at the Flamingo, said the casino had been on lockdown since about 11 p.m.

“No one can exit the hotel or get to their rooms. The elevators and stairwells are locked down,” he said, adding that by 2:30 a.m., he’d been standing in line for three hours waiting to get upstairs.

Schilinski said police were blocking the elevator bays to prevent people from going upstairs from just after 11 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. There were a few hundred people waiting for the elevators when police starting letting people upstairs in “a free-for-all as everyone pushed and shoved and crowded into the elevators,” he said.

“COVID social distancing is out the window,” he said. “It’s an absolute mess.”

Traffic cameras from the Regional Transportation Commission show at least five patrol cars lined up along Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of the Flamingo, around 2:30 a.m.

Last week, Las Vegas police reported that overall violent crime is up less than 1 percent in 2020 on the Strip and adjacent areas, but aggravated assaults are up 29 percent year to date.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
2
CARTOON: The Breonna Taylor case
CARTOON: The Breonna Taylor case
3
NFL investigating Raiders for breach of protocol, per report
NFL investigating Raiders for breach of protocol, per report
4
Governor’s no-fans decision for South Point 400 ‘disheartening’
Governor’s no-fans decision for South Point 400 ‘disheartening’
5
Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K
Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The scene of a homicide where a man was fatally shot Sunday morning at a car wash in North Las ...
Man fatally shot at North Las Vegas car wash
By / RJ

Officers responded about 10:50 a.m. to a car wash on the 2400 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

(Getty Images)
Las Vegas grapples with violence on Strip
By / RJ

Las Vegas police say that overall violent crime is up less than 1 percent in 2020 on the Strip and adjacent areas, but aggravated assaults are up 29 percent year to date.