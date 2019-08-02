Man critically hurt in shooting at North Las Vegas tow yard

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting at a tow yard near Losee and Craig roads in North Las Vegas, police said.

A tow-truck driver has been arrested after a shooting at a tow yard Thursday night in North Las Vegas that left a man in “very critical” condition, police said.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. to a tow yard on the 4200 block of Donovan Way, near Losee and Craig roads, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 28-year-old was taken to University Medical Center, where he remained Thursday night in “very critical” condition, Leavitt said. Fast Towing is on the block where the shooting happened.

Detectives believe the shooting happened after a disagreement between a tow-truck driver and a vehicle owner turned into a fight, Leavitt said. The tow-truck driver fled the scene after the shooting, but was later arrested, he said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

