Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting

A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police were called to the 4100 block of Boulder Highway just before 2 p.m. after reports of a man struck by gunfire at the bus stop, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. No arrests had been made as of 3 p.m.

Boulder Highway remained closed northbound between 4300 Boulder Highway and Mayorga Street, just before E. Desert Inn Road.

