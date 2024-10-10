Man dies after Thursday morning shooting in Henderson

Authorities say a man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Henderson.

Bail set at $1M for teen accused in killing near Las Vegas park

A Henderson police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Authorities say a man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, at about 10:04 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 200 block of West Warm Springs Road in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers located a deceased male at the scene, according to police.

Henderson police said that a male shooter was detained and “there is no outstanding threat to the community.”

Authorities advised that Warm Springs Road would be closed from Boulder Highway to Eastgate Road “for an extended period of time” during the investigation.

No additional information was provided.