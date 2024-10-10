82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Man dies after Thursday morning shooting in Henderson

A Henderson police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Ve ...
A Henderson police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Bail set at $1M for teen accused in killing near Las Vegas park
FILE - Economy Motel is pictured at 1605 Fremont St., in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (E ...
Man sentenced after exchanging gunfire on Fremont Street
2 teens arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas park
A Metro police vehicle on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Rev ...
Man dies from gunshot wounds inside crashed car, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 11:18 am
 

Authorities say a man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, at about 10:04 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 200 block of West Warm Springs Road in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers located a deceased male at the scene, according to police.

Henderson police said that a male shooter was detained and “there is no outstanding threat to the community.”

Authorities advised that Warm Springs Road would be closed from Boulder Highway to Eastgate Road “for an extended period of time” during the investigation.

No additional information was provided.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES