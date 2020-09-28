76°F
Shootings

Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 11:52 pm
 
Updated September 27, 2020 - 11:55 pm

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Alcantara Lane, near Elkhorn Road and Aviary Way, around 8 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

The man, believed to be 31, was transported to University Medical Center where he died.

The shooter was gone by the time officers arrived, and police are unsure what led to the shooting, which is not thought to be random.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family is notified.

Earlier Sunday, a man was shot to death at a car wash in North Las Vegas at Martin Luther Kind Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Anyone with information on either shooting is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

