Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas in July identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 31-year-old man shot and killed in late July following a road rage incident in the northeast valley, which police said may have been self-defense.

He was Joseph Ramirez, of Henderson, the coroner’s office said. He died July 31 after police were called to a report of gunshots about 11 a.m. on the 2900 block of North Pecos Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

When police arrived, they found Ramirez and another man suffering from gunshot wounds in the leasing office of Sun Garden Apartments, 2928 N. Pecos Road.

Ramirez died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. The other man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive, police said in July.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday that investigators believe the shooting was in self-defense. The case has been submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review, which is routine for possible self-defense killings.

In July, homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said the shooting happened after a road rage incident that started at Pecos and Las Vegas Boulevard. Three men got out of their cars and began arguing, which “progressed into one being chased by two to the office,” he said.

Investigators did not believe that everyone involved in the shooting knew each other, Scott said in July.

Further information was not immediately available Tuesday.

