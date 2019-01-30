Man, fiancee shot at in east Las Vegas, 3 suspects in custody

Two men and a woman were in custody after an early Wednesday morning shooting in the east valley.

255 N. Lamb Boulevard (Google Maps)

Las Vegas police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a call of shots being fired on the 1400 block of Culley Street. According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, a man and his fiancee were standing in front of the residence when a black sports utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside the SUV fired multiple shots toward the couple.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, Gordon said.

The SUV fled south on North Pecos Road. Gordon said police officers found the vehicle parked at 255 N. Lamb Boulevard. The suspects ran from the SUV into an apartment and police set up a barricade, Gordon said.

One of the male suspects surrendered and was taken into custody.

The other two suspects tried to flee, but after a short foot chase, they also were taken into custody with the help of K9 and air units, Gordon said.