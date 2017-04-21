ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Man found wandering in southwest valley shot multiple times

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2017 - 12:33 am
 
Updated April 21, 2017 - 12:35 am

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found wandering in a desert area in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.

“We do not have any information at this point (on) what happened or why,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The man was found near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Maule Avenue. He is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery, Hank said late Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

