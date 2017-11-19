Man gets shot then crashes vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

A man with a gunshot wound crashed his vehicle into another vehicle Saturday evening in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the crash about 6:20 p.m. near Alexander Road and Buffalo Drive, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said. Officers spoke with one of the drivers, who told police he had been shot.

He was shot somewhere else and then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection, police said.

He is expected to survive and “is slow to give information,” she said.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

