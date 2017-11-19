ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Man gets shot then crashes vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2017 - 7:47 pm
 

A man with a gunshot wound crashed his vehicle into another vehicle Saturday evening in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the crash about 6:20 p.m. near Alexander Road and Buffalo Drive, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said. Officers spoke with one of the drivers, who told police he had been shot.

He was shot somewhere else and then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection, police said.

He is expected to survive and “is slow to give information,” she said.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

