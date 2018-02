A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Pecos Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Isaac Auten.

Auten said the man was shot once in the back and is expected to survive. The shooter is still at large.

