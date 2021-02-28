58°F
Shootings

Man hospitalized after central valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2021 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2021 - 3:19 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
One man was hospitalized after a shooting in central Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near 1500 East Karen Avenue, southeast of Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the complex, Boxler said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, Boxler said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

