Man hospitalized after central valley shooting
Las Vegas police responded Sunday afternoon to reports of gunfire near 1500 East Karen Avenue, southeast of Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
Updated February 28, 2021 - 3:19 pm
One man was hospitalized after a shooting in central Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near 1500 East Karen Avenue, southeast of Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the complex, Boxler said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, Boxler said.
