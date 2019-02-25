Man hospitalized after shooting in central Las Vegas

A man is expected to survive a shooting Sunday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A man is expected to survive a shooting Sunday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Swenson Street, near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, on the shooting call, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

A man was shot and taken to a local hospital, Kisfalvi said. He was expected to survive.

Metro had not made an arrest, and detectives are investigating.

